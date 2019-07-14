Storm Center Update – Sunday AM July 14

BIG PICTURE:

KELOLAND is in for a stretch of hot, humid, summer-like weather that will last well into next week.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast today for central and western KELOLAND but it’s the north and northeast that have the best chance to see widespread passing thunderstorms and some of those storms in the northeast could be strong to severe. Main concern will be large hail and strong winds. The southeast looks to remain dry and sunny. Today’s afternoon temps will be warm again, reaching the 90s, upper 90s to low 100s in south-central SD and the humidity will be high again.

South-central and southeast KELOLAND is under a Head Advisory this afternoon and evening for heat index values over 100 degrees. The latest for your county can be found here.

Showers and thunderstorms will linger through the evening in central and east KELOLAND but they should exit or fade out during the overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s again.

Monday and Tuesday of this week will continue the hot and humid weather with afternoon temps reaching the upper 80s to 90s again. Tuesday brings another chance for thunderstorms.

Wednesday and Thursday have lingering shower and thunderstorm chances, especially in the eastern half but Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are looking dry and sunny. Afternoon temps will still be hot, reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s.