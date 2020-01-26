Storm Center Update – Sunday AM January 26

Another morning of thick fog in KELOLAND. This time it’s found in east and southeast KELOLAND. A dense fog advisory has been issued and is set to expire this morning. You can find the latest for your county here.

Due to the passing frontal boundary yesterday, today is starting off on the side of mostly clear because of the clouds being pushed out. But a center of low pressure and associated cold air moving in from the north will bring increasing clouds throughout the day.

So for central and east KELOLAND, the farther south you are located, the longer the skies will be clear to mostly clear but the farther north you are, the better your chance to end up with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. And in those clouds could be some light snow, accumulations should be less than one inch. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 20s to 30s. Western SD will have a different story. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with mild afternoon temps in the 40s to near 50.

Clouds will continue to stream in from the north tonight with continued chances for light snow in the east. Overnight temperatures will fall to the 20s.

We will keep mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday. Temperatures will be mild, in the 30s for most of us. But with another front coming through the area we have added a chance of rain or snow showers late Monday into Tuesday. It looks like a fairly minor rain/snow event for our region.

Skies will still be mostly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday, and temperatures will remain above-normal, mainly in the 30s East and 40s West.

As we’ve been saying, temperatures should remain a few degrees above-normal through the first few days of February.