Storm Center Update – Sunday AM January 19

It’s a cold start to the day with temperatures in the teens and single digits below zero and wind chill values in the -20s to -30s. There is a wind chill advisory in effect early this morning. More information can be found here.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but cold. Highs will struggle to get above zero in the east. The central and west will reach the single digits to 20s. Winds will be from the northwest, but speeds will be calmer, at around 10 to 15 mph or less.

Passing clouds and light flurries will move through the area tonight but we’ll still call it mostly clear. Overnight temperatures will cool to the single digits and teens below zero in the central and east while the west will cool to the single digits.

Monday will also be cold for those in the east again. Skies will be clear with teens below zero in the morning, and afternoon highs a few degrees either side of zero. The central and west will start the day with morning lows in the single digits above and below zero and the afternoon will see temps reach the teens to low 30s.

Tuesday is looking warmer in KELOLAND. Afternoon temps will reach the 20s in the east while 30s to 40s will be found in the central and west regions. Could be a breezy day in the northeast as well.

A gradual warming trend will follow for the rest of next week. Highs will end up being near or above the climate averages for late January. The skies will mostly be dry, though we have a shot at some snowfall by the end of the week.

