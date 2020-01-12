Storm Center Update – Sunday AM January 12

A lingering frontal boundary over southern KELOLAND today could bring flurries to central and west SD and light snow to parts of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. Accumulations look to be greatest in southwest MN and northwest IA where accumulations could get up to 1 to 3” while southeast SD could get up to 1”. Sunday’s highs will be warmer but don’t expect a huge warm up though. Afternoon temperatures will reach the teens to 20s for most of the area with up to low 30s found in the west.

The snow will end early Sunday night leaving behind a few clouds and overnight temperatures cooling to the single digits and teens.

Monday doesn’t look too bad with afternoon temperatures topping out in the 20s in the north, to the 30s in the south. But the rest of the week will be interesting to say the least.

Computer models are projecting a bubble of very cold, arctic air to settle into the Midwest, which would bring KELOLAND some very cold temps. An unknown variable right now is how long this bubble will stick around. The latest runs are showing the coldest temps to be here Tuesday and Wednesday with a brief warm up Thursday and Friday, then right back to cold next weekend. So stay plugged into the forecast as we hash out the details over the coming days.

In addition to the outbreaks of cold weather, we also have some snow chances in KELOLAND. More light snow or flurries are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, then again more snow Wednesday. And a 3rd round is possible on Friday. That being said, each event is looking light so only east KELOLAND has a Slight risk of seeing 3” of snow from now through next Saturday. So as of now, central and west KELOLAND have pretty good odds of seeing less than 3 total inches of snow through the next 7 days.