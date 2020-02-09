Storm Center Update – Sunday AM February 9

Any leftover snow will fade out this morning leaving the afternoon with leftover clouds that will also fade out from west to east throughout the rest of the day. The wind will be breezy so temperatures may struggle to get out of the 20s in the east but the extra sunshine in the west could produce highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

Monday will start off cold with morning temps in the single digits and teens but the afternoon should recover nicely with highs in the 20s to 30s underneath mostly sunny skies. Isolated snow showers are possible in and around the Black Hills.

Tuesday is looking like it will play out to be a pleasant day. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with above average afternoon highs in the upper 20s to 30s in the east, upper 30s to 40s for the central and west.

Wednesday will be a transition day due to arctic air coming in from the north. As the cold air invades, there is a chance for light snow. Wednesday’s highs will be the 20s to 30s with a breezy wind.

Thursday and Friday will be very cold. Nighttime lows are projected to be in the single digits and teens below zero in eastern KELOLAND with single digit lows above zero in the west. Afternoon highs will be in the single digits and teens on Thursday with teens to 20s on Friday.

The weekend looks warmer with highs rebounding to the 20s to 30s.