Storm Center Update – Sunday AM February 2

The timing of a cold front will determine how warm you get today. Once the front moves through, temperatures will remain steady or slowly fall. We’re still expecting areas of southeast KELOLAND to get to near 50 today, but there will be a sharp cut-off to the warm air behind the front. Northerly winds behind the front may gust to 25 mph.

We’ll watch snow develop in western KELOLAND tonight. The snow will be heavy at times for Rapid City and the Hills.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect tonight and tomorrow. While Rapid City will receive 2-5″ of snow, the Hills will get 6-12″.

The snow will continue in western South Dakota tomorrow while light snow showers and flurries are possible in central and eastern KELOLAND. Expect highs to retreat to the 20s and 30s.

The colder air will last through the week, but temperatures will be close to average.

There’s a stronger hit of cold air that we’re watching for NEXT week.