Storm Center Update – Sunday AM February 16

A frontal boundary will sit over KELOLAND today. The biggest impact that we’ll see is the thicker cloud cover but there will also be cooler temps in the east and northeast. Today’s highs will be in the 30s to 40s for the southeast, central, and western regions, cooler 20s will be in the east and northeast.

A low pressure system will come through the north central states early this week. This area of low pressure looks to give KELOLAND some snow as well as cooler temperatures.

On Monday, the southwest and southeast have the best chance to see the light precip. The southwest has a good chance to see just snow but the southeast may be just warm enough to see a rain/snow mix. Only flurries at most are expected for the rest of KELOLAND on Monday. Tuesday into early Wednesday morning is another chance for snow. Western and central SD have the best chance to see light snow Tuesday into Tuesday night. South-central SD into southeast KELOLAND would see the light snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The north has some snow chances but the evidence points to only flurries.

So the final snow forecast through Wednesday is most areas getting less than 1” of snow. That being said, the southwest may end up with around 1-2” and isolated 1-2” snow bands may be found in the southeast.

High temperatures early this week will be dropping as colder air settles into the Midwest. Monday’s highs will be in the 20s to 30s. Tuesday’s highs will be in the 20s to low 30s. Wednesday will be the coldest day with highs in the teens to 20s.

We begin to warm up with sunny skies for the rest of the week. Thursday morning will be cold with lows in the single digits above and below zero for most but the afternoon will rebound nicely to the 20s and 30s in the east, 40s to 50s in the west.

Friday and the weekend continues the warming trend with highs in the 40s to 50s for most, 30s to near 40 for the north.