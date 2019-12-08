Storm Center Update – Sunday AM December 8

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a few counties in northeast SD. This will go into effect late this evening and last into the overnight. It was issued for snowfall amounts ranging from 2-5″ with some light icing. County alert information available here.

Clouds will thicken today as cold air filters in from the north. Most areas, especially northern SD, will see the daily high before lunch with falling temperatures in the afternoon. So most afternoon temps will be in the 20s to lower 30s. Light snow will begin to slide into KELOLAND from the northwest late in the afternoon.

The best chance for snow in our forecast, including the 7 day forecast, comes late today into early Monday. Snow is likely across most of KELOLAND. It won’t be a wet, heavy snow; rather a lighter, puffier snow. For much of the area it still looks like an “inch or two” type of snowfall – though Aberdeen and northeast South Dakota looks like they’ll be in the two to four inch range. We expect winds will be breezy as well, so blowing snow is a possibility, especially tonight. Afternoon temperatures on Monday will be in the single digits to teens for central and east KELOLAND, 20s to 30s will be found in the west.

Tuesday is looking like a very cold day with manys areas in central and east KELOLAND near or below zero in the morning with afternoon temps only in the single digits to teens. Western KELOLAND will be slightly warmer with highs in the 20s with continued chances for light snow.

If you are not a fan of the super cold weather, then the second half of the week will be for you as highs rebound back to the 20s and 30s, some highs in the 40s, by the weekend.