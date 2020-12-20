Storm Center Update- Sunday AM, December 20th

Mild weather continues across KELOLAND. Highs yesterday were in the 30s across the east, but 50s returned for much of western SD.

We expect mainly dry weather the next 36 hours, but a few sprinkles or flurries can’t be ruled out with this next passing front. Stronger wind will be the bigger story with gusts over 40 mph possible.

Much colder air is still likely by mid week, with falling temperatures expected on Wednesday. There could be some snow in the air too…stay tuned.

Highs today will be in the 40s in the east, with 50s once again in western KELOLAND.

Winds will stay stronger tonight and that will keep temperatures up for this time of year.

Even with the wind, temperatures will be above normal tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Winds will decrease from west to east during the day.

The 7 day forecast still has a chance of snow for Wednesday with the arctic cold front. North winds will be much stronger at that time as well. Temperatures will still moderate a bit after Christmas.