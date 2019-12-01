1  of  38
Storm Center Update – Sunday AM December 1

Forecast

The weekend winter storms looks to come to an end today. First off, the snow will stop falling this morning with the clouds slowly decreasing from west to east throughout the afternoon. So western and central SD is looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies while the east may still be stuck under thick clouds until later in the day. Afternoon temperatures today will reach the 20s to near 30.

The wind will still be strong in central and east KELOLAND today which may cause some blowing snow. So even though the snow will stop falling, the wind could still create blowing snow conditions until the wind dies down tonight.

The next work week forecast is looking very different from the weekend. A large upper level high will build over the western US and this pattern is known for bringing quiet weather to KELOLAND.

Monday will start off cold with morning lows in the single digits but the afternoon should recover to temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy over the area. And the southwesterly wind will be gentle at around 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday are both looking sunny to mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the 30s to near 40.

Slightly cooler air settles in on Thursday and Friday which would bring our afternoon highs back down to the 20s and 30s but skies are still looking dry.

