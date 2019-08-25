Storm Center Update – Sunday AM August 25

BIG PICTURE:

In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a slow moving trough of low pressure is moving over the Midwest, and it’s bringing KELOLAND passing rain and storm chances this weekend. The morning rain in the east will move out this morning, then a cold front will swing through later this afternoon into Monday, and that will bring passing thunderstorms to parts of central and east KELOLAND this afternoon into tonight. And this week, the upper level flow should remain out of the northwest which puts us at risk of quick hits of light rain and cooler temps.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today will be cloudy to mostly cloudy in central and east South Dakota with some light to moderate rain falling out of those clouds in the morning, but later this afternoon is when strong thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected due to the passing cold front. Today’s afternoon temps will be in the mid 70s to 80s. The wind will be out of the south until the cold front passes through later in the day, then the wind will swing to the north.

There is a possibility for severe weather today with the best chances in central SD with a smaller risk in the east and west. If storm cells are able to strengthen to severe status, strong wind gusts and large hail will be the main threats.

Through Monday morning, most rain amounts will probably range between a quarter and three-quarters of an inch, with some of the higher end reports getting an inch or more.

The rain looks to continue into Monday but mainly during the morning hours and in east KELOLAND. The afternoon will see decreasing clouds and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a little cooler, in the mid to upper 70s.

The rest of the week is looking dry overall but that being said, that northwest flow in the upper parts of the atmosphere puts us at risk of quick moving hits of light rain so stay plugged into the forecast and don’t be surprised if those quick hits end up being added to the forecast. Highs next week are looking well below normal as they are projected to be in the 70s for most of the area, some counties in the northeast may struggle to get out of the 60s some days late next week!

It looks like temperatures will remain in the 70s, slightly below normal, through the Labor Day weekend.