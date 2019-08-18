Storm Center Update – Sunday AM August 18

After a stormy Saturday evening, today will be quiet with mostly sunny to sunny sky conditions and highs in the 70s to near 80.

Summer-like heat and humidity will return early next week. Expect air temperatures in the 80s to low 90s with dew points reaching the 70s. Heat index values may approach 100 for some on Monday.

Along with the heat and humidity we’ll watch for developing storms Monday night and/or Tuesday. This will be ahead of slightly cooler and drier air that should settle in by Wednesday. Some of the early week storms could be strong to severe.