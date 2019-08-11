Storm Center Update – Sunday AM August 11

BIG PICTURE:

There is an area of upper level high pressure to our south over Texas and an area of upper level low pressure to our north over the Hudson Bay. And sandwiched in between is KELOLAND and the rest of the Midwest. So while the overall, averaged upper level wind pattern over KELOLAND leans to the upper level high, which would bring warm and sunny weather, we’ll have small, ridge-riding low pressures at the surface that will bring more thunderstorms.

A big challenge of this forecast is timing out those rounds of storms over the coming days. And while the current computer model runs show high agreement in the rain later today into tomorrow, the models are not in as good of agreement for the storms later this week so there is still plenty of fine tuning to do with this forecast.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Some areas are waking up to thick fog with 1/4 mile visibility. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this morning.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s to lower 80s. We are also looking at another round of passing showers and thunderstorms that will begin in the west this afternoon, lasting into tonight as they move west to east. Some severe storms are possible again with hail, wind, and heavy rain being the main threats.

Thunderstorm chances last into Monday for central and east KELOLAND while the west is looking at dry skies. Afternoon temps on Monday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The rest of the week continues the highs in the 70s to 80s with more rain in the forecast around the middle of the week.