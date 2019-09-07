Storm Center Update – Saturday PM September 7

BIG PICTURE:

An upper level trough of low pressure is beginning to move over the west coast. This means KELOLAND, and the Midwest, is in for several rounds of rain over the coming days.

FORECAST DETAILS:

It has been a rainy and cloudy day for the eastern half of KELOLAND. While the east and southeast has seen more spotty rain showers, the north and northeast has been seeing more consistent rain producing rain amounts of a quarter to half an inch. Air temps have been stuck in the 50s to 60s

The west has seen sunnier skies with air temps in the 70s to 80s. This has allowed the atmosphere to become unstable so spotty thundershowers have developed. There is a marginal risk for severe weather (for large hail and strong wind gusts) in western and south-central SD this evening. Otherwise, tonight will see leftover clouds and rain in the central and east regions with overnight lows in the 40s & 50s.

Sunday will be interesting to see how it all plays out. Right now, it looks like the rain from this first round will be done early tomorrow, leaving behind a lot of cloud cover and light rain or sprinkles for the afternoon. Sunday’s afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

As warmer air surges into KELOLAND late Sunday into Monday, we’ll see a second round of rain.

Monday’s afternoon highs will be warmer, reaching the 60s & 70s. Rainfall amounts through these first two rounds of rain will range from about a half an inch to an inch and a half in the southern half with more in the northern half. The rest of the week will see highs in the 70s to lower 80s with more rounds of rain and thunderstorms through Thursday.