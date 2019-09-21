Storm Center Update – Saturday PM September 21

BIG PICTURE:

A small, weak upper level ridge is moving into the upper Midwest and that means a quiet few days for KELOLAND. Temperatures will be at or below average tomorrow with slightly warmer weather returning early next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

A few clouds will drift in tonight but we’ll be mostly dry. I say ‘mostly dry’ because some spotty light showers are possible over southern KELOLAND due to thunderstorm activity that looks to pass us to the south. Overnight lows will be in the 40s to lower 50s.

Because of that weak ridge of high pressure, we’ll go with mostly sunny skies tomorrow with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday continues the mostly sunny sky conditions but afternoon temps will be warmer, reaching the mid to upper 70s.

A broad area of low pressure will slowly sink into the Midwest Tuesday through Thursday so we’ve included some chances for light rain showers. Highs mid week will still be in the 70s.

There’s a better chance for passing rain next Friday. Afternoon temps will be in the 60s and 70s going into the weekend.