Storm Center Update – Saturday PM September 14

Saturday afternoon in KELOLAND has been quiet. Just a few passing clouds and afternoon temps in the 70s to 80s. The wind hasn’t been too bad but reported wind gusts have been in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Tonight is looking quiet with clear to mostly clear skies. Overnight temperatures will cool to the 50s. Some patchy fog is possible in eastern KELOLAND.

After morning fog fades, the rest of Sunday is looking sunny to mostly sunny and hot for mid September. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s in the east, upper 80s to lower 90s will be found in central and west SD.

The first few days of next week are looking similar to Sunday, highs in the 80s to near 90 with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy on Tuesday.

The end of the week will bring some changes to KELOLAND’s weather. Passing upper level trough means we have to bring back the rain and storm chances. Right now, the best chance for rain across the whole area will be Friday and Saturday, but the southeast could see some rain and storms as early as Tuesday night. Temperatures will also cool back to the 70s by the weekend as well.