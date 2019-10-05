Storm Center Update – Saturday PM October 5

BIG PICTURE:

Upper level flow will continue to be out of the northwest tomorrow so expect afternoon temperatures similar to today. But another trough of low pressure will dig over the west coast early next week which should force warmer air back into the Midwest so KELOLAND would see warmer highs in the 60s to 70s for the first few days of next week. Then that trough will slide eastward Thursday and Friday, bringing another round of cold temperatures with rain, and even snow, to KELOLAND and the Midwest.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Gusty west to northwest winds from today will last into the evening but the overnight should see the wind calm down significantly. But until then, some counties are still under a Wind Advisory.

Skies will remain clear to mostly clear in the east but some passing clouds and light rain showers could be found in the southwest. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s to 40s.

Sunday will also be breezy – though not as windy as today – with mostly sunny to sunny skies and highs in the 50s to low 60s again.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with temperatures warming into the 60s to 70s, a few degrees above normal for early October.

Clouds will be thicker on Wednesday and winds will pick up due to an approaching cold front. When the front comes through Wednesday night and Thursday we’re expecting winds to pick up as sharply colder air pours into the region.

Thursday is looking rainy in the southeast while rain and snow are possible in northern and western areas. Thursday’s highs will be in the 50s for the southeast but 30s and 40s will be found elsewhere. Friday morning will be cold with temperatures in the 20s to 30s. And the rain and snow will linger into Friday afternoon with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.