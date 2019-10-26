Storm Center Update – Saturday PM October 26

BIG PICTURE:

A passing cold front this weekend has been bringing light rain mixed with snow to western KELOLAND. It should switch over to just snow as temperatures cool this evening. And the colder air stays in place well into next week so you can expect temperatures well below average for late October.

FORECAST DETAILS:

The clouds have been slowing building from the west today with rain and snow moving in as well. Ahead of the cold front, the skies have been clear with pleasant afternoon temps in the 50s to lower 60s. The winds have also been gaining speed as the front passes through too. Western SD has seen some very strong wind gusts, some reported gusts have been over 50 mph! A Wind Advisory has been issued for a few counties in the west. This will expire later this evening. More info on the Wind Advisory here.

Tonight, the passing clouds with light rain and light snow will continue but the best chance is in the west. Overnight lows will be in the 20s in the west and central areas, 30s in the east.

Sunday will be much colder due to cooling temperatures and a strong northerly breeze. So the actual daily high will happen early in the day with afternoon temperatures mostly in the 30s, a little warmer in the southeast and a little colder in the west. And we’ll carry light snow flurries through the morning while the afternoon will be mostly cloudy to cloudy for most of KELOLAND. That being said, the southwest corner of SD may see light snow last into the afternoon.

Snowfall amounts through the weekend shouldn’t amount to much, up to one to two inches with isolated spots up to three except for those few counties that are in the Winter Weather Advisory. Those areas could see up to 6 inches.

The snow probability maps are putting the greatest risk of 1″ or more of snow in the western counties with the greatest risk of 3″ or more in the extreme southwest.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and it will turn colder. High temperatures will only reach the 30s.

Monday night into Tuesday, an area of low pressure will slide through KELOLAND. Winds will increase, with highs in the 30s. Many locations in southern KELOLAND could get a mix of rain and snow. It still looks like the heavier band of snow will be to our south, so for now, it’s looking like southern KELOLAND would only see an inch or so of snow.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with lingering chances for snow in the west. Projected highs are in the upper 20s to 30s.

Thursday (Halloween) brings another chance for light rain and light snow to the Midwest and to KELOLAND but the models aren’t consistent on a timing so this rain/snow forecast may need to be adjusted over the coming days. Thursday’s highs will be in the 30s.

Friday and the weekend looks dry with warmer temps in the 40s.