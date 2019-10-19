Storm Center Update – Saturday PM October 19

The clear skies we had today will continue tonight for eastern KELOLAND. Central KELOLAND will have clouds increasing overnight. Western KELOLAND, however, will have clouds and rain move into the area late this evening and last into the overnight. Tonight’s lows will be in the 30s to 40s.

Sunday is looking like an overall cloudy and rainy day as an area of low pressure tracks eastward through the area. That being said, some dry air is projected to get pulled in by the low so parts of south-central and east SD could see some breaks in the clouds in the afternoon. We’ll include thunder in the forecast for SE KELOLAND, though it doesn’t appear that storms will be severe. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 due to abundant cloud cover. Behind the low, the west will be colder with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

The wind will be breezy tomorrow for central and east KELOLAND with sustained winds about 15 to 30 mph but the west will see very strong winds. A High Wind Watch has been issued for wind gusts up to 60 mph. More weather alerts information here.

Monday looks rainy and windy and cooler. Afternoon temps will only be in the 40s to lower 50s. The rain will come to an end from west to east throughout the day. Final rainfall totals will be greatest in the north where broad brush estimates are half-inch to an inch. The south will see up to a half-inch, except for the areas that get the thunderstorms, that’s where locally higher rainfall amounts are expected.

Snow is also likely for the northern Black Hills where the highest elevations could see 5 to 9 inches with locally higher amounts. The outskirts of the Black Hills will see less snow, around 1 to 3 inches total mixed in with the rain. The southern Black Hills would also see lighter amounts of snow, around 1 to 2 inches.

Tuesday is looking sunny with afternoon highs in the 40s to 50s. The wind will still be breezy.

The rest of the week is still looking cooler than average with highs still in the 40s to 50s. Wednesday into Thursday is the next chance for rain and rain/snow mix. Friday and Saturday is looking dry for now with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.