Storm Center Update – Saturday PM October 17

The strong west/northwest winds will quickly die down as the sun goes down. The light rain showers in central and southeast KELOLAND will also go away with the setting sun.



Periods of snow will continue in the Hills of western South Dakota where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until tomorrow morning. Total snow amounts for the Hills will average 3-6″, with an inch or two possible in the plains of western South Dakota.



It will be a cold overnight with many falling to the 20s, it’s possible to get teens in parts of northern KELOLAND.



It will be a cold day tomorrow. Expect sunshine in the morning, but clouds will develop for the afternoon as highs only reach the 30s and 40s. It should easily be the coldest afternoon we’ve had since the middle of April!



Don’t expect temperatures to warm much as we go through next week. We’ll remain below average with highs in the 40s and 50s with small chances for light rain or light snow.