Storm Center Update – Saturday PM October 12

BIG PICTURE:

The upper level wind pattern over KELOLAND this weekend will still feature an area of low pressure over us. That being said, we’ll be on the backside of the low so conditions should improve over the weekend. Then a quick wave looks to pass through late Monday into Tuesday so there’s another chance for precip in the Midwest but as of this forecast update, the bulk of the moisture should fall east of KELOLAND. After that, a ridge of high pressure builds which would bring quiet skies and warmer temps.

FORECAST DETAILS:

There are still some advisories in effect this afternoon but they’ll expire at 7PM due to conditions expected to improve this evening. And the snow from today will last into the evening but the overnight will have snow flurries instead of snow showers. There will be an abundance of clouds leftover in the east while the west should see clearer skies. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 20s.

The rest of the forecast looks clear of any precipitation until next Saturday night and next Sunday. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy but clouds will decrease from west to east. The wind will still be gusty but not as strong. And temperatures are expected to warm somewhat. We’re going with highs in the upper 30s to 40s.

Monday looks to be the coldest morning of next week with morning lows in the 20s but afternoon temps are expected to warm into the 40s and 50s. Tuesday will see a similar day with morning lows in the 20s and 30s, afternoon highs in the 40s to 50s.

Temperatures appear to be warming the rest of the week, with dry air and temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s on Wednesday, and the 60s on Thursday. Continued 60s into Friday and the weekend.