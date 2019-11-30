Storm Center Update – Saturday PM November 30

The weekend winter storm has been making its presence known in KELOLAND today. Early snowfall reports from some of the hardest hit areas are around a foot to a foot and a half. Reported sustained winds have been up to 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 40 to 50 mph. The western half of SD is either under a no travel advised or the roads are closed. And this storm will continue tonight.

The rain/snow mix in the southeast will switch to just snow later today. Other areas of KELOLAND will continue to see the snow through the evening but it should stop falling from west to east during the overnight hours. Temperatures will cool to the teens and 20s with very strong winds still blowing in from the north.

Additional snowfall amounts tonight will be greatest in the most northeast corner, where an additional 4-6″ are possible, and in the south-central regions – west of the James River to near the Rosebud area – where 2-5″ of snow are possible. Outside of those two areas, an additional 1-2″ would be a good estimate for most.

The snow looks to come to an end tomorrow morning with the clouds slowly decreasing from west to east throughout the afternoon. So western and central SD is looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies while the east may still be stuck under thick clouds until late in the day. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow will reach the 20s to near 30.

The wind will still be strong in central and east KELOLAND tomorrow which may cause some blowing snow. So even though the snow will stop falling in the morning, the wind could still create blowing snow conditions.

The next work week forecast is looking very different from the weekend. A large upper level high will build over the western US and this pattern is known for bringing quiet weather to KELOLAND.

Monday will start off cold with morning lows in the single digits but the afternoon is looking partly cloudy. Afternoon highs will be in the 20s and 30s. The southwesterly wind will be gentle at around 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday are both looking sunny to mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the 30s to near 40.

Slightly cooler air settles in on Thursday and Friday which would bring our afternoon highs back down to the 20s and 30s but skies are still looking dry.