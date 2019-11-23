Storm Center Update – Saturday PM November 23

BIG PICTURE:

The forecast for the next week in KELOLAND starts off quiet and warm. But colder temps and snow return to the forecast on Tuesday with a more chances for snow Thursday, Friday, and next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

A few clouds will drift in from the northwest tonight so we’ll call it mostly clear to partly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will cool to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Mainly after Midnight, drizzle or sprinkles are possible in the west, central and northern counties.

Once the leftover morning light showers move out, Sunday will be even warmer with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s in the east with the mid to upper 50s in the central and west. Winds will be breezy West River.

A front will move through late Sunday and Monday, which will cool us off a little bit. Our highs will be in the low to mid 40s in the east with the upper 40s in the west. Moisture will be very limited with the frontal passage, so we’ll keep the forecast dry with the exception of some light showers in the west.

A better chance of precipitation comes in Monday night into Tuesday, with a mix of rain and snow in KELOLAND. Rain switching to snow is possible in the SE, while more snow than rain in the north and west. Highs will only be in the 30s. There is still some disagreement among the models about the early week snow event so there is still some work to be done when it comes to fine-tuning this forecast.

Wednesday looks like our “in-between” day. We’ll call it partly cloudy, with highs in the 30s. Eastern KELOLAND should remain dry, but some light snow will be possible Wednesday night West River.

Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) looks cloudy. It will be breezy, with snow possible. Morning lows will be in the teens to 20s and afternoon highs in the 30s.

The snow chances continue into Black Friday and the weekend. Afternoon highs still look cold, only reaching the 30s.