Storm Center Update – Saturday PM November 16

BIG PICTURE:

The weather pattern over KELOLAND for the next week is still looking quiet overall. That being said, there are still a few chances for moisture but the amounts are looking light for each event. Temperatures look to stay in the 40s to 50s through the first few days next week, then cooler 30s and 40s return.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Light rain and clouds are moving over KELOLAND today. So far, the rain has been through western, central, and northeast KELOLAND but reported rainfall amounts have been minimal. The rain and clouds will continue to move eastward through the area tonight. The rain should arrive in the southeast during the evening hours and will exit through SW MN and NW IA during the overnight hours. Skies will clear in central and western KELOLAND. The northeast will be dry, but clouds will remain. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to 30s.

A few clouds will linger into Sunday but we are looking dry to start the day. Afternoon highs will reach the lower to middle 40s in the east with upper 40s to 50s in the west. Then another round of clouds and light rain will move through late Sunday into Monday.

We’ll see a few rounds of very light rain and/or snow next week. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Then cooler 30s to 40s return to the area to finish out the work week.