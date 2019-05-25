Storm Center Update - Saturday PM May 25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BIG PICTURE:

Persistent upper level high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico and upper level low pressure over the west coast will keep the stormy pattern over the central US for a few more days. More rounds of severe weather are expected in the central US south of KELOLAND today through early next week. Looks like our weekend will have dry skies tonight but late tomorrow and tomorrow night, we have to bring back the rain chances.

LOCAL FORECAST:

The clear skies we had today will continue into tonight, though the western counties may see some rain and thundershowers drift in. Overnight temperatures will cool to the 40s to low 50s again.

Temperatures will warm slightly tomorrow, as a southerly wind brings in warm air that has been residing to our south these past few days. Expected highs are in the 70s with upper 70s possible in the southeast. Showers and thunderstorms will return to western KELOLAND during the afternoon and track into central and east KELOLAND during the evening and overnight hours and will likely linger for most of Monday. With enough heating from the day, some thunderstorms may be severe with large hail or strong winds being the main threats but there is some concern for more flooding and tornadoes. And that severe weather threat will last into Monday.

Because we are expecting several days of decent rainfall, there is good potential for more flooding. A flood watch will go into effect Sunday evening for western SD.

Monday will have lingering showers and thunderstorms with afternoon highs a little cooler. The southeast will reach the low 70s, central and northeast KELOLAND will reach the lower to mid 60s, and the west will be stuck in the 50s.

A cold front will pass through early Tuesday, keeping things a little cooler and rainy before warming up again Wednesday. The remainder of the week will see partly cloudy conditions with highs in the 60s to 70s.

