Storm Center Update – Saturday PM June 15

BIG PICTURE:

Cooler air will sink into the Midwest this weekend and it’s bringing rain and storm chances to KELOLAND. Once the cooler, more mild air, fully settles into the Midwest, we’ll continue to see a west to northwest flow in the upper levels, and that means we’ll be in for an unsettled, active weather pattern with near daily chances for rain somewhere in KELOLAND.

LOCAL FORECAST:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for SW MN and NW IA. This was issued for hail up to 2” in diameter and wind gusts up to 70 mph. Set to expire at 9 PM.

The rain and thunderstorms from this afternoon should fade out or move out of the area this evening so the overnight is looking quiet with leftover clouds. Temperatures will cool to the 50s.

Sunday brings back the rain chances but this time, it will be for western and parts of central SD. As of now, it looks like the rain will begin in western SD early in the day and move east to southeast, reaching central SD in the afternoon. The east is expected to be dry. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the 70s.

Upper level west to northwest flow will continue into Monday, so we’ll keep the scattered rain in the forecast, this time for western, southern, and southeast KELOLAND, but we’ll keep an eye on the central and northern regions as there is some evidence we may need to include those areas as well. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s.

Highs remain the 70s to near 80 degrees next week with near daily chances for rain due to the unsettled pattern in the upper levels.

