Storm Center Update - Saturday PM June 1

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BIG PICTURE:

Upper level low on the west coast will weaken over the next few days and will slowly be replaced by an upper level high. This means that after this weekend's cooler 70s, 80s will return to KELOLAND next week with an overall dry forecast. There is still some thunderstorm potential early next week and daily storm chances over the Black Hills, but no real big outbreaks or organized storm activity.

LOCAL FORECAST:

More smoke has been passing through KELOLAND due to today's north winds. Southerly winds tomorrow should mean clearer skies.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tonight will continue the clear and quiet skies as temperatures cool to the 40s to low 50s. Some leftover showers may be found in the southwest. Winds will shift to the south which should bring in warmer weather for tomorrow.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunday will be mostly sunny again with highs mostly in the mid 70s, but we'll likely see some upper 70s sprinkled in when the day is done. And once again, the Black Hills area could see pop up thunderstorms in the heat of the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures warmer still, in the mid 70s to lower 80s with afternoon to nighttime thunderstorms likely.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tuesday will continue the chances for thunderstorms in the east while the central region stays dry. Some pop up thunderstorms are possible over the Black Hills once it warms up enough but, they will quickly die out as the sun goes down.

Wednesday looks mostly dry with highs still reaching the lower 80s.

We'll finish the week with continued afternoon highs in the low to middle 80s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Next weekend into early next week is the next opportunity for passing, organized thunderstorms.

