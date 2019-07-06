Storm Center Update – Saturday PM July 6

BIG PICTURE:

KELOLAND is in for another stretch of hot days ahead but we first have to go through some rainy and stormy days first. An upper level trough of low pressure will pass KELOLAND to the north over the coming days. This passing low will bring scattered thunderstorms to the area tonight and tomorrow with more widespread thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday. Once this trough clears the Midwest by late Tuesday, upper level high pressure is projected to build over the central US beginning on Wednesday and this pattern should stick around well into mid July. These kinds of patterns bring hot and dry weather overall so expect lots of sunshine with very few rain chances and highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Tonight, a frontal boundary will sit just west of KELOLAND so some scattered thunderstorms may drift into western and central SD. Some storms could be strong to severe but the bulk of the severe weather should remain south of KELOLAND. Overnight temps will fall to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the low to middle 80s. And some leftover thundershowers may linger around in central and east SD, mainly west of I-29.

And because of the passing upper level trough, we have better chances for rain in the forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. And once again, some of those storms could be strong to severe as the SPC already has a slight risk issued for a good portion of western SD.

Otherwise, Monday will have increasing clouds and highs in the 80s.

After that rain chance, that upper level high pressure will begin to build so you can expect dry skies and warm temperatures as highs will be in the 80s to lower 90s for the rest of the week and into next weekend.