Storm Center Update – Saturday PM July 3

Remaining hot for the next several days…



It will be a partly cloudy evening as temperatures slowly retreat to the low 90s and upper 80s. This will happen with southerly winds around 15-20 mph.



The overnight will be dry for much of KELOLAND, the only exception will be western and parts of central South Dakota as scattered storms will remain possible through the early nighttime. Lows will stay very warm tonight as temps fall to the 60s and 70s.



The Fourth of July will be hot. Expect afternoon highs in the 90s and 100s. A weak ‘cold’ front will pass through KELOLAND during the day. This front will move through dry and change the winds to the northwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.



4th of July evening is looking mostly dry with just isolated storm chances. Expect it to remain hot during the evening with temps in the 90s and upper 80s.



While temperatures will technically be cooler for the early part of next week, it will still be warm/hot with highs in the 80s and 90s. Tuesday is looking to be our best chance for rain with periods of showers and storms.