Storm Center Update – Saturday PM July 27

BIG PICTURE:

Cooler air will slide into the Midwest and it will bring a cooler start to the next work week. But as we switch out the air masses, showers and thunderstorms are likely this weekend and they have already started over the Black Hills.

LOCAL FORECAST:

The rain and thunder has begun. Over the northern Black Hills, we have already seen thunderstorms develop and one was able to produce confirmed hail as large as a quarter but most stones were pea sized.

These thunderstorms will become more widespread in nature and will march eastward tonight. So western SD will see clearing skies overnight, central SD will see the bulk of the rain pass through, after it arrives late this evening, and begin to clear out overnight, while eastern KELOLAND will see the storms approach the area overnight. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70.

Eastern KELOLAND will start Sunday off with rain and thunder while central SD will have leftover clouds, maybe some light rain, and western SD will have clear skies. Sunday afternoon looks mostly dry as the band of heavy rain exits. That being said, some very spotty and isolated thundershowers may develop during the heat of the day. Highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s.

There is some risk for severe weather out of this weekend’s passing thunderstorms. The primary threat is heavy rain but there is a secondary threat for strong, gusty winds. Watch/Warning information can be found here.

Monday will be sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, a few degrees below normal.

Tuesday will also be a little cool, with upper 70s East River to the mid 80s West River. We will also have a chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day into Tuesday night.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s East River for the second half next week, upper 80s West River. Rain chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday.