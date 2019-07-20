Storm Center Update – Saturday PM July 20

BIG PICTURE:

KELOLAND is in for another cool day tomorrow with more rain and thunder. Then next week is looking dry overall with a slight warming trend over the week.

LOCAL FORECAST:

After a very busy morning, the afternoon saw more quiet and cooler weather. Afternoon temps were mostly in the 70s to near 80, a pleasant break from the 90s we’ve been having the last few days. Spotty thundershowers popped up in the southeast but these should move on this evening.

So the forecast for tonight will have clearer skies but clouds will build from west to east overnight with some showers or thundershowers moving into western KELOLAND.

Sunday will have a lingering north breeze which should keep afternoon temperatures on the cool side, in the 70s for most of KELOLAND, however, the Black Hills and parts of western SD might struggle to get out of the 60s! Some showers or thundershowers are possible in the west and the north as some upper level energy swings in from the north.

Next week looks dry overall and slightly cooler, with highs generally in the 70s to low 80s for the first half of the week in the east with a little warmer weather expected in the west. It appears chances of rain will be minimal however, there are still a couple chances for some rain. Temperatures look to warm up by the end of the week, and that’s when we’ll start to see those chances of rain or thunderstorms.