Storm Center Update – Saturday PM July 13

BIG PICTURE:

KELOLAND is in for a stretch of hot, humid, summer-like weather that will last well into next week.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Isolated afternoon thunderstorms in eastern SD should fade out this evening so the overnight will have mostly clear skies in central and east KELOLAND. The west has a chance for another round of showers and thunderstorms that will move in from the west. Temperatures tonight will be warm, only bottoming out within a few degrees of 70.

If there is any leftover rain Sunday, it should fade out in the morning, leaving the afternoon dry and sunny, except for the northern counties which may see some rain due to expected storms in ND. Sunday’s highs will be warm again, reaching the 90s, upper 90s to low 100s in central SD and the humidity will be high again.

And just like today, some of the storms tomorrow may end up being strong to severe with hail and strong winds being the main threats.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will continue the hot and humid weather with afternoon temps reaching the upper 80s to 90s again. Tuesday brings another chance for thunderstorms.

Wednesday and Thursday have lingering shower and thunderstorm chances, especially in the eastern half but Friday and Saturday are looking dry and sunny. Afternoon temps will still be hot, reaching the upper 80s to 90s.

