Storm Center Update – Saturday PM January 4

Get ready for strong winds tonight, because they’re coming!

In fact, Wind Advisories are in effect for tonight into tomorrow morning. Winds will increase from the west and northwest tonight to come in at 20-35 mph with gusts over 40 to 50 mph.

The strong winds will keep our temperatures from falling too much as lows fall to the middle 20s and low 30s.

Aside from the strong winds tomorrow morning, it will be a quiet day with sunshine and above average temperatures. Highs tomorrow will be in the 30s and 40s. Expect winds to die down during the afternoon.

The first half of the week will be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but we’re watching for a potential storm system to bring snow to KELOLAND late in the day Thursday and Friday.

The timing still needs to be worked out, but I wouldn’t be surprised if things slows down and many in KELOLAND stay dry on Thursday.

Many of the days in the seven day forecast are at or above average. But, much colder air may be on the way just beyond the seven day.