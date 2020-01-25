Storm Center Update – Saturday PM January 25

A warm front is sitting over central SD this afternoon and it has been traveling eastward through KELOLAND today. It will continue to travel eastward tonight and it is projected to produce some light precip this evening. Scattered areas of rain/snow mix switching to snow will move eastward through the area this evening but the overnight is looking dry. Just areas of fog in east and southeast KELOLAND with clear to partly cloudy skies across the area. Overnight temperatures will be mostly in the 20s.

Due to the passing frontal boundary today, tomorrow would start off on the side of mostly sunny because of the clouds being pushed out. But a center of low pressure and associated cold air moving in from the north would bring increasing clouds throughout the day. So for central and east KELOLAND, the farther south you are located, the longer the skies will be clear to mostly clear. And inbedded in those clouds could be some light snow, accumulations should be less than one inch. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 20s to 30s. Western SD will have a different story. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with mild afternoon temps in the 40s to near 50.

We will keep mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday/. Temperatures will be mild, in the 30s for most of us. But with another front coming through the area we have added a chance of rain or snow showers late Monday into Tuesday. It looks like a fairly minor rain/snow event for our region.

Skies will still be mostly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday, and temperatures will remain above-normal, mainly in the 30s East and 40s West.

As we’ve been saying, temperatures should remain a few degrees above-normal through the first few days of February.