Storm Center Update – Saturday PM January 18

The strong wind we had today will slowly weaken tonight so we should see the blowing snow come to an end. Skies will still remain clear to mostly clear. Air temperatures will dip to the single digits above zero in the west, with single digits and teens below zero expected in the central and east regions.

Wind chills will be very cold with expected values ranging from -20 to -40 degrees. So there is a wind chill advisory in effect through this evening and is set to expire tomorrow at Noon. More information on the alerts can be found here.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but cold. Highs will struggle to get above zero in the east. The central and west will reach the single digits to 20s. Winds will be from the northwest, but speeds will be calmer, at around 10 to 15 mph or less.

Monday will also be cold for those in the east again. Skies will be clear with teens below zero in the morning, and afternoon highs a few degrees either side of zero. The central and west will start the day with morning lows in the single digits above and below zero and the afternoon will see temps reach the teens to low 30s.

A gradual warming trend will follow for the rest of next week. Highs will end up being near or above the climate averages for late January. The skies will mostly be dry, though we have a shot at some snowfall by the end of the week.

More snow reports came in after this post was created earlier this morning. Below are those reports organized by county.