Storm Center Update – Saturday PM February 8

An area of low pressure will pass through KELOLAND tonight and it’s bringing snow and rain to parts of KELOLAND. The center of the low will move along the southern half of SD so southern KELOLAND could see light rain then snow. But a warm front will stretch eastward, ahead of the low, so along and ahead of this warm front will be the best area for snowfall creation. Banded snow is expected to be associated with the warm front so we are expecting moderate to heavy but narrow snowfall where the warm front sets up. But to the north and south of the banded snow, much lighter amounts are expected. Winter alerts have been issued ahead of this storm. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for snowfall amounts of 5-10″. More detailed county information can be found here.

For now, it looks like this band will set up just north of Highway 14 and eastward towards the Buffalo Ridge in SW Minnesota. We believe this is the area with the greatest risk of 4 to 8 inches, or more, of snow. And I wouldn’t be surprised if we see snowfall amounts over 8″ as it’s happened before with setups like this. North and south of that band will get less snow. Western SD will be on the backside of the low so areas north of I-90 will get a broad area of 1 to 4 inches with less snow south of I-90. The northern Black Hills could see some upslope winds that would enhance snowfall so that area could get up to 4 to 8 inches of snow.

The snow will continue to fall Sunday morning but the snow should come to an end in the afternoon from west to east. The wind will be breezy so temperatures may struggle to get out of the 20s in the east but the extra sunshine in the west could produce highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

Monday will start off cold with morning temps in the single digits and teens but the afternoon should recover nicely with highs in the 20s to 30s underneath mostly sunny skies. Isolated snow showers are possible in and around the Black Hills.

Tuesday is looking like it will play out to be a pleasant day. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with above average afternoon highs in the upper 20s to 30s in the east, upper 30s to 40s for the central and west.

Wednesday will be a transition day due to arctic air coming in from the north. As the cold air invades, there is a chance for light snow. Wednesday’s highs will be the 20s to 30s with a breezy wind.

Thursday and Friday will be very cold. Nighttime lows are projected to be in the single digits and teens below zero in eastern KELOLAND with single digit lows above zero in the west. Afternoon highs will be in the single digits and teens on Thursday with teens to 20s on Friday.

The weekend looks warmer with highs rebounding to the 20s to 30s.