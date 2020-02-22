Storm Center Update – Saturday PM February 22

Clear skies will continue tonight into Sunday. That being said, we could still see a few clouds drift over southern KELOLAND but we’ll still call tomorrow a sunny to mostly sunny day. Afternoon highs will be in the 30s to 40s, so a little cooler than today, especially for those in western KELOLAND where they reached the 50s today.

Clouds will build on Monday as the leading edge of a storm system will move into the Midwest. Snow is expected to move into western SD during the day and move into central SD by Monday evening. Monday’s highs will be in the 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday looks breezy and snowy as the main part of that system passes through. Forecast models are giving the plains of South Dakota up to one to three inches with much greater amounts of snow in the northern Black Hills. Tuesday’s highs will be in the 20s to low 30s.

Once the leftover snow showers exit the area Wednesday morning, the rest of the day is looking dry with partly cloudy skies and afternoon temps in the 20s to 30s.

Thursday will be a sunny to partly cloudy day with highs ranging from the 20s and 30s in the east, to the 30s and 40s in the west. Some isolated snow showers are possible around the Black Hills.

Friday and next weekend is looking warmer with highs in the 30s to 40s on Friday and even warmer for the weekend.