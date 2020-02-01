Storm Center Update – Saturday PM February 1

Warmer air has been sliding into KELOLAND today. Warm 60s were found in western SD, 50s in central SD, east KELOLAND reached the 30s and 40s. All above the climate normal for the first day of February. But looking ahead, cooler weather begins to move in tomorrow.

Tonight is looking partly cloudy to cloudy with overnight temperatures warm for early February, only dipping into the 30s. A cold front will begin to move in from the north, which will be the start of a cooling trend that will last into the first few days of next week.

For Sunday, we’ll call the skies partly to mostly cloudy due to increasing cloud cover as a cold front sweeps through from the north. Afternoon highs will reach the 30s and 40s – 30s to lower 40s in the east and north, 40s to near 50 in the south and west. Winds will swing to the northwest as the cold front passes but speeds shouldn’t be too bad, at around 5 to 15 mph with the occasional strong wind gust.

Sunday night into Monday will be the next chance for snow. Western SD and the Black Hills are likely to see the most amount of snow. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Black Hills More information about your county can be found here. Early projections give the higher elevations around 4 to 8 inches, with isolated higher amounts, while the outskirts of the Black Hills would see around 1 to 4 inches. The plains of SD have a pretty good chance of getting less than an inch of snow through Monday. Monday will also see the arrival of some cold air so afternoon temps on Monday will be in the 20s due to the falling temperatures throughout the day.

Temperatures look to moderate a bit in the middle of the week. Highs return to the upper 20s to near 40 around KELOLAND. The rest of the week also looks dry, with the exception of some light snow in western SD late in the week.