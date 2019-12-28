Storm Center Update – Saturday PM December 28

The weekend winter storm is well underway, and travel impacts are being felt across KELOLAND. Snow has already become widespread and early snowfall reports from this afternoon are already up to 6” with more snow coming tomorrow into Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect into Monday morning. The warning is posted for most of KELOLAND where final snowfall amounts are up to 10 to 16 inches with isolated areas getting even more. Southeast and western KELOLAND are under a Winter Weather Advisory due to snowfall amounts not being as high but will still see blowing snow. For more info for your county, click here.

We continue to forecast significant snowfall totals. A broad area of KELOLAND could see a foot or more of snowfall from this wet, slow-moving winter storm.

Tomorrow, southeast KELOLAND will see any leftover rain switch to snow early in the day as the winds pick up speed. We do have some concerns about that because we are likely to have a coating of ice. The remainder of KELOLAND will see significant amounts of snowfall as snowfall rates pick up, and northerly winds become strong. We remain concerned that there will be blizzard conditions in central and NE South Dakota, because winds could be blowing at 25-40 mph with higher gusts.

Monday we will see the system slow down a bit in intensity, though we still expect to have some snow falling during the day, especially the early part of the day. But we expect that very strong northerly wind will continue to blow, so blowing snow would be an issue. The snow that comes down will be of the wet, heavy variety, and the weight of those flakes may limit the blowing snow potential a little.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny for New Year’s Eve (Tuesday) with highs in the teens to 20s in central and eastern KELOLAND, while the west recovers to the 30s. Temperatures should be a little warmer, near or above average, from Wednesday (New Year’s Day) through the end of the week – although the thick snowpack from weekend snow could hold back our attempts to warm back up so the current forecasted highs may need to be adjusted over the coming days.

