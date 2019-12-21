Storm Center Update – Saturday PM December 21

A tight pressure gradient over the northern and eastern edges of the Black Hills could mean very strong downsloping winds. So some weather alerts have been issued for these areas. The latest information can be found here.

Warm temperatures this afternoon has been doing some good work in melting the snow in KELOLAND. Skies have been mostly to partly sunny and the winds haven’t been too bad. Tonight’s forecast will continue that kind of quiet weather. Skies should be mostly to partly clear with light winds. But it’s those light winds that could cause some areas of fog tonight. Overnight temperatures will cool to the 20s to low 30s.

Sunday looks warm as well with partly cloudy skies for most of KELOLAND. Temperatures will hit the 30s in the northeast while the 40s return in the southeast and central areas, and western KELOLAND looks to top out in the 50s.

A series of fronts will come through beginning Monday, along with thicker clouds but no precipitation. Temperatures will still be above average despite the mostly cloudy skies.

Christmas Day still looks cloudy, with a chance of light snow across the region late in the day into the nighttime. Amounts are still looking light, under 1 inch, for those who see the snow. High temperatures on Wednesday look to be near average, in the 20s to low 30s.

The light snowfall may continue into Thursday morning before clouds start to break up. High temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s to 30s.

The warmer than average weather sticks around into the weekend with projected highs mostly in the 30s. There will be another chance for snow during the second half of the weekend.