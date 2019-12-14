Storm Center Update – Saturday PM December 14

Tonight will be cold, near or below-zero overnight lows in most locations. Light snow will travel eastward through southern KELOLAND. Winds should be light.

After a cold morning, Sunday afternoon highs will rebound to the teens in the east, and the 20s to 30s in central and western South Dakota. Clouds will move from west to east so sunnier skies will move in from the west. Some of those clouds may produce some snow flurries, especially early in the day.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny – but still colder than normal. Highs will be in the teens in the north and 20s in the south. West SD will warm into the 30s. Wednesday looks to be sharply warmer – the warmest day of the week – with the mid 20s in the north, the upper 30s in the south, and well into the 40s for the west.

The second half of next week also looks warmer than normal, and the long range outlook is similar. Right now, we expect temperatures to be near- or above normal for most of KELOLAND through Christmas Day. The outlook also looks free of any organized snowfall through Christmas.