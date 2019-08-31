Storm Center Update – Saturday PM August 31

BIG PICTURE:

Averaged west to northwest flow in the upper atmosphere will remain over KELOLAND for the next several days. This flow will keep afternoon temps, generally, below average but we will have a short-lived warm up this later this holiday weekend. A passing upper level low pressure will bring that warm up along with thunderstorms early next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

The rain from today has been slowly exiting KELOLAND through the southeast. Rain reports from the overnight have been mostly under a third of an inch but there is a small area from near the James River, east to around Highway 37 that got some impressive rain amounts. Reports from this part of South Dakota are up to one to three inches with Wagner, SD getting hit the hardest with reports of 3 to 5 inches of rain!

The forecast for tonight looks like more rain for the southeast with amounts mainly under a quarter inch, isolated higher amounts up to around a half of an inch are possible. The northeast and east regions could see some sprinkles or drizzle. Central and west KELOLAND could see fog develop. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Sunday afternoon is looking sunny to mostly sunny, once the morning fog, clouds, and rain fades out. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s, in the east, with low to mid 80s in the west.

Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Computer models are placing leftover morning rain in the east, then a cold front will swing through later in the afternoon to nighttime hours, which would bring another round of storms. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe with the going forecast putting the greatest risk in the northeast. Afternoon temperatures will be a little warmer as well, reaching the low to mid 80s in the east with mid 80s to low 90s in the central and west.

Tuesday will be an interesting day. The passing cold front means our daily high will likely be shortly after Midnight with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected, though some rain may pop up near the Black Hills. And the wind will be breezy, from the north to northwest at 15 to 30 mph with stronger gusts.

The rest of the week looks dry and sunny with highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Next chance for rain in the Midwest will be next weekend.