Storm Center Update – Saturday PM August 3

BIG PICTURE:

Upper level high pressure will continue to build over the weekend so we should see warmer weather over the next couple of days. But cooler weather returns late next week as the high weakens and a trough over the Hudson bay pushes cooler weather into the upper Midwest. And while the 7-day forecast has a few chances for rain, it’s not looking like a lot of widespread heavy rain.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Stubborn low clouds in east SD will continue to fade out this afternoon and evening so partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected overnight. Fog is also a possibility in central and east SD tonight.

The west will have spotty thunderstorms this evening and clear skies overnight. Some storm cells may end up being severe with large hail and/or strong wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Marginal risk for severe weather in western SD.

Tomorrow is looking at mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will warm to the 80s to near 90 degrees with a light south to southeast breeze.

A cold front will swing through the area Sunday afternoon into Monday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the west in the afternoon, with late day and night time storms to central and northeast KELOLAND. The southeast would see the storms late Sunday night into Monday. And once again, some of those storm cells may be strong to severe with large hail and strong gusty winds being the main threats in KELOLAND.

We will see cooler weather move in next week. And as that cooler air moves south, we’ll continue with daily chances for rain across KELOLAND through midweek. Then central and east KELOLAND will see drier and more stable air settle in. The west, however, would continue to see showers and thunderstorms through Friday.

Highs next week are warmest on Monday, with projected highs in the low to upper 80s. But by the end of the week, upper 70s to lower 80s are more likely.