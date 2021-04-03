Storm Center Update – Saturday PM April 3, 2021

Easter Sunday will remain warm with mostly sunny skies. We’ll have to keep an eye on the records book as record high temperatures will be possible with widespread low to middle 80s being common.

The well above average temperatures will continue into Monday with highs still in the 70s and 80s, but as a storm system approaches KELOLAND late in the day Tuesday we’ll have thicker clouds and cooler temperatures.

The system will eventually bring much needed moisture to KELOLAND starting late in the day Tuesday and last through Thursday. Some forecast models are even suggesting rain amounts of over an inch!

Dry skies will return on Friday as temperatures return to the 60s.