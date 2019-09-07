Storm Center Update – Saturday AM September 7

BIG PICTURE:

An upper level trough of low pressure is beginning to move over the west coast. This means KELOLAND, and the Midwest, is in for several rounds of rain beginning this weekend with more rounds expected next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

The first round of rain and clouds is already started and will last the rest of today and into tonight. Today’s highs in east KELOLAND will be chilly for early September, only reaching the 50s and 60s.

The west could see some clearing of those thick clouds in the afternoon, so warmer afternoon temps in the 70s are expected. And if the sun is able to destabilize the atmosphere, western SD could see thunderstorms develop. Some storm cells may end up being strong to severe.

Sunday will be interesting to see how it all plays out. Right now, it looks like the rain from this first round will be done early Sunday, leaving behind a lot of cloud cover and light rain or sprinkles for the afternoon. Sunday’s afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

As warmer air surges into KELOLAND late Sunday into Monday, we’ll see a second round of rain.

Monday’s afternoon highs will be warmer, reaching the 70s. Rainfall amounts through these first two rounds of rain will range from about a half an inch to an inch and a half in the southern half with more in the northern half. The rest of the week will see highs in the 70s. The next round of rain looks to move through late Wednesday and Thursday.