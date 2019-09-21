Storm Center Update – Saturday AM September 21

The morning rain and thunder should move out by the lunch hour so the afternoon is looking mostly dry with decreasing clouds. Some scattered wraparound showers are possible in western and northern SD in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s for eastern and central KELOLAND, the west will be cool for late September with afternoon temps in the 60s. The wind will start off breezy but speeds should calm down by the evening.

A few clouds will drift in from south tonight but we’ll be dry. Overnight lows will be in the 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday will see a weak ridge of high pressure begin to build so we’ll go with mostly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday continues the mostly sunny sky conditions but afternoon temps will be warmer, reaching the mid to upper 70s.

A broad area of low pressure will slowly sink into the Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday so we’ve included some chances for light rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday, lower 70s on Wednesday.

There’s a better chance for passing rain next Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temps will be in the 60s and 70s.