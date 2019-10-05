Storm Center Update – Saturday AM October 5

BIG PICTURE:

An upper level low has swung into the Midwest again and it has been bringing rain and thunder through KELOLAND. This upper level low will exit the Midwest tomorrow, leaving us with a few dry and sunny days to start next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today’s rain will mainly fall during the morning, and then sunshine will increase during the afternoon from west to east. Behind the rainfall we’ll see highs in the 50s to low 60s across KELOLAND as the clouds break up. Today will also be very windy, with westerly or northwesterly winds at 20-40 mph with stronger gusts. Wind advisories are posted for a good number of counties. More information about the advisory here.

Tonight will remain clear to mostly clear in the east but some passing clouds and light rain showers will be found in the west. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s.

Sunday will also be breezy – though not as windy as today – with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s to low 60s again.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry, and temperatures will warm into the 60s – near normal for early October. Clouds will be thicker on Wednesday as winds pick up due to an approaching cold front. When the front comes through Wednesday night and Thursday we’re expecting winds to pick up as sharply colder air comes into the region. Thursday will be rainy, and that rain may mix with snow in western and northern South Dakota.

Thursday’s highs will only be in the 40s to low 50s, way below normal for this part of October. Behind the rain and the cold front, Friday will be even colder, with morning lows at or below freezing, and afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures should warm back up a little bit, into the 50s, next weekend.