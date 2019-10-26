Storm Center Update – Saturday AM October 26

BIG PICTURE:

A passing cold front this weekend will bring some light rain mixed with snow to KELOLAND today lasting through tonight and into tomorrow. The cold air stays in place well into next week so you can expect temperatures well below normal for late October.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Ahead of the cold front, it will be a clear to mostly clear day with warm afternoon highs in the 50s to near 60. The central and west regions will see clouds increase early with rain and snow moving in from the northwest as the cold air invades from the northwest. Afternoon temps will be in the 40s to 50s. As the front passes your area, the wind speeds will pick up as well.

The passing clouds with light rain and light snow will continue tonight but the best chance is in the west. Overnight lows will be in the 20s in the west and central areas, 30s in the east.

Sunday will be much colder due to cooling temperatures and a strong northerly breeze. So the actual daily high will happen early in the day with afternoon temperatures mostly in the 30s, a little warmer in the southeast and a little colder in the west. And we’ll carry light snow flurries through the morning while the afternoon will be mostly cloudy to cloudy for most of KELOLAND. That being said, the southwest corner of SD may see light snow last into the afternoon.

Snowfall amounts through the weekend shouldn’t amount to much for most, up to one to three inches but some isolated areas could see up to five.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and it will turn colder. High temperatures will only reach the 30s.

On Tuesday, skies will be cloudy again as an area of low pressure slides through KELOLAND. Winds will increase, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Many locations in southern KELOLAND could get a mix of rain and snow. It still looks like the heavier band of snow will be well to our south, so for now, it’s looking like southern KELOLAND would only see an inch or so of snow.

Behind that system, Wednesday and Thursday (Halloween) look very cold. Morning lows will be a couple degrees either side of 20 and afternoon highs will only be in the 30s.

Temperatures should warm a few degrees – though it will still be colder than normal – for the first few days of November.