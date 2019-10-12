Storm Center Update – Saturday AM October 12

BIG PICTURE:

The upper level wind pattern over KELOLAND as we head into the weekend will still feature an area of low pressure over us. That being said, we’ll be on the backside of the low so conditions should improve over the weekend. Then a quick wave looks to pass through late Monday into Tuesday so there’s another chance for precip in the Midwest but as of this morning, the bulk of the moisture should fall east of KELOLAND. After that, a ridge of high pressure builds which would bring quiet skies and warmer temps.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today will still end up being mostly to partly cloudy and windy with lingering snow showers for eastern KELOLAND. Snowfall will be heaviest in northeastern SD as the winter storm spins away from us, toward northern Minnesota. Today’s snowfall will be greatest in the northeast, near the coteau, at around 2 to 4”. Much lighter amounts, if any accumulation at all, will be seen in central and southeast KELOLAND. Today’s highs will be in the 30s to low 40s with a strong northerly wind. The most abundant sunshine will be found in the west.

The snow may last into the evening but the overnight will have snow flurries at most. There will be an abundance of clouds leftover in the east while the west should see clearer skies. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 20s.

The rest of the forecast looks clear of any precipitation. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and only a little gusty, and temperatures are expected to warm somewhat. We’re going with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Monday looks to be the coldest morning of next week with morning lows in the 20s but afternoon temps are expected to warm into the 40s and 50s. Tuesday will see a similar day with morning lows in the 20s and 30s, afternoon highs in the 40s.

Temperatures appear to be warming in the middle of next week, with dry air and temperatures in the upper 40s on Wednesday, and the 50s on Thursday. In fact, we could see 60s in KELOLAND by late next week.