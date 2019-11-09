Storm Center Update – Saturday AM November 9

Big changes in our weather are on the way to KELOLAND. Snow is looking likely tomorrow. Winter Weather Advisories have already been issued for parts of KELOLAND. The latest county information here. And early next week is looking very cold.

Saturday in KELOLAND will be a warm day and will probably be the warmest day we will see for a long time. We’re expecting a westerly breeze with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s in the east while central and western KELOLAND should reach the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Winds will swing to the north tonight which will drive in some very cold air. Overnight lows will fall to the teens to lower 20s. Clouds will increase from the north.

We won’t see much of a warm up tomorrow because of that much colder air. Due to falling temperatures, afternoon highs will only be in the 20s to 30s. Snow is also expected to move in from the north tomorrow as well. Our forecast continues to call for an “inch or two” type event, less in northeast and eastern KELOLAND. Higher amounts will be more likely in central and western South Dakota, where we are forecasting 2-4” with locally higher amounts, especially in the Black Hills.

Behind the fresh snow, the skies will clear for what might be one of the coldest Veterans Days on record. We expect single digits Monday morning, and despite a mostly sunny sky, our highs will be around 20, which is about 25 degrees below normal for Veterans Day. It also appears that winds will be brisk, so we anticipate fairly significant wind chills.

Tuesday will also be cold with single digit morning temps and afternoon highs in the 20s in the east and 30s to mid 40s in the central and west under partly cloudy skies.

The next weather system containing snow comes in on Wednesday, which also looks a little breezy. Highs will be in the 30s East River to around 40 in the west. Right now it doesn’t look like we will have heavy snow, but we have a good chance of snow in most of KELOLAND.

It will still be below average behind the snow, in the 30s to 40s. And it’s looking like temperatures will remain colder than normal through the third week of November.